Justice Mazhar Alam refuses ad hoc position, following two others

In a significant development, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel has become the third judge to refuse an ad hoc position in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This refusal follows similar decisions by Justices Mushir Alam and Maqbool Baqar, creating hurdles in the Chief Justice of Pakistan's efforts to appoint ad hoc judges to the apex court.
Justice Mazhar Alam's decision marks a continuation of reluctance among the nominated judges to accept the ad hoc positions. Sources indicate that Justice Baqar declined the offer on Thursday, citing personal and domestic reasons, despite initially supporting the appointment. He expressed gratitude for the nomination but ultimately chose not to accept the prestigious role.
Earlier, Justices Miankhel and Sardar Tariq Masood had shown willingness to take on the ad hoc judge positions, demonstrating their continued commitment to judicial service. However, Justice (retd) Masood is now the only judge who has taken up the offer.
Justice Mushir Alam, who declined the offer on July 16, explained his decision by emphasizing his commitment to serving the visually impaired through his foundation. In a letter to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Justice Alam expressed his regret at not being able to accept the position, citing his current responsibilities and dedication to his foundation.
"After retirement, I established a foundation for the visually impaired. I want to serve them wholeheartedly," Justice Alam wrote.
Justice Alam elaborated, "In the current situation, I cannot serve as an ad hoc judge in the Supreme Court again and have written a letter of apology to the Judicial Commission."
The refusal of three prominent justices to accept ad hoc positions raises questions about the process and the underlying issues influencing their decisions. Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is continuing its efforts to appoint ad hoc judges.
