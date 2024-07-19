Bride cancels wedding amid argument over cooler seating

In a bizarre incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a bride called off her wedding due to a dispute over seating arrangements near an air cooler.

Currently, both Pakistan and India are experiencing severe heatwaves. During such hot weather, wedding guests often try to sit near air conditioners or fans to stay cool.

This unusual incident occurred in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh during the wedding of Hukam Chandra Jaiswal. A quarrel broke out when the bride’s family insisted on sitting near the air cooler, leading to a heated argument with some of the guests. The situation escalated, turning the wedding hall into a battlefield.

Witnessing the chaos, the bride immediately decided to call off the wedding. Despite efforts to convince her otherwise, she remained firm in her decision, stating, "If this is how the marriage begins, what will happen to me when I go to my in-laws?"

The issue was later taken to the local council (panchayat), but no resolution was reached. Meanwhile, the groom filed a complaint with the police, requesting that his marriage be solemnized.

The groom also mentioned that the bride's family is demanding the return of their belongings and the money they had given.