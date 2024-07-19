Govt announces boycott of Israeli products after successful negotiations with TLP

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has decided to boycott Israeli products following successful negotiations with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who had been protesting in support of Palestinian Muslims for several days.

In the negotiations, which took place with the participation of Rana Sanaullah, Advisor on Political Affairs, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Islamabad administration, and senior leadership of TLP, both sides reached an agreement to take further steps in support of Palestinian Muslims.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Rana Sanaullah stated that TLP had been protesting against the atrocities committed against Palestinian Muslims. He mentioned that Hafiz Saad Rizvi had presented demands for aid to the oppressed Palestinians and condemnation of Israel’s actions. The government reaffirmed its commitment to continue its efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause without interruption.

Rana Sanaullah further announced that TLP would assist in these efforts, and the government would dispatch a shipment of aid to Palestine by July 31. This shipment would include over a thousand tons of food and other essential supplies for Gaza.

He condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza, labeling Israel as a terrorist state responsible for war crimes and targeting innocent Palestinians. He called for global accountability, demanding that the international community bring Israel to justice.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized the need for the Muslim Ummah and the entire world to play their part in stopping the atrocities in Palestine. He declared that Pakistan would boycott products and companies related to Israel. A committee has been formed to oversee this boycott. He also praised TLP’s solidarity with Palestinian Muslims.