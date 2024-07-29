IPP leader Zaigham Sultan Tarrar murdered in Hafizabad

LAHORE – Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Zaigham Sultan Tarrar has been gunned down in his hometown Hafizabad on Monday.

Initial reports said unidentified attackers sprayed bullets on him and managed to flee the scene.

The politician was traveling by car to his village of Kot Ishaq when near Kolo Tarrar, unknown armed men indiscriminately opened fire on his vehicle, resulting in instant death.

The attackers killed him and escaped in the dark of the night. Later, heavy police contingent rushed to crime spot, and took the body for medico-legal procedure.

The deceased was a close associate of former lawmaker Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar.

More updates to follow...