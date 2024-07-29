Fawad Khan's Barzakh series comes under fire over 'gay kiss'

Fawad Khan starrer series ‘Barzakh’ is making waves in Pakistan and parts of the world, as it depicts an imaginary land where dead and living co-exist.

The supernatural TV series garnered heat as a scene in its third episode features two male characters kissing each other.

The intimate scene between the two men did not sit well with Pakistani audience, who called it contrasting to social and Islamic values.

Some viewers find the scene 'disgusting', while other slammed Lollywood stars promoting homosexuality in Pakistan.

