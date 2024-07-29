Four sons arrested for abusing, evicting elderly parents from home in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested four sons for forcible evicting their elderly parents from their home after torturing them in Rawalpindi.

The action was taken after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice of the incident of the matter and sought report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar.

The suspects abused their 66-year-old mother and 76-year-old ailing father before ousting them from home.

Police have registered the First Investigation Report (FIR) against Kashif, Saqib, Atif, and Ali on the complaint filed by their mother.

The complainant said her sons have been abusing her and her husband, adding that they also threatened to kill her.

Meanwhile, police officials lamented over the mistreatment of parents, saying the suspects will be brought to justice after being formally charged in the case.