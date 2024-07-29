Search

Four sons arrested for abusing, evicting elderly parents from home in Rawalpindi

02:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
Four sons arrested for abusing, evicting elderly parents from home in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested four sons for forcible evicting their elderly parents from their home after torturing them in Rawalpindi.

The action was taken after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice of the incident of the matter and sought report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar.

The suspects abused their 66-year-old mother and 76-year-old ailing father before ousting them from home.

Police have registered the First Investigation Report (FIR) against Kashif, Saqib, Atif, and Ali on the complaint filed by their mother.

The complainant said her sons have been abusing her and her husband, adding that they also threatened to kill her.

Meanwhile, police officials lamented over the mistreatment of parents, saying the suspects will be brought to justice after being formally charged in the case.

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  278.4 
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

