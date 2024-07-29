Search

Traveling to UAE? Read this to know cash, jewelry limit passengers can carry

02:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
Traveling to UAE? Read this to know cash, jewelry limit passengers can carry

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomes thousands of passengers each year many of whom are unaware of the laws about the limit for carrying jewelry and cash.

To help travelers avoid any untoward incident, it is necessary to know about the items that can be taken to the emirate and the exact cap regarding these items.

As far as the cash is concerned, individuals traveling with over Dh60,000 in cash, or an equivalent value in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals, or valuable stones, must report it to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP). Declarations can be made via the official website or the Afseh app, accessible on Google Play and the App Store.

It is to be highlighted that for travelers under 18 years old, the amount they carry will be included in the allowed limit of their parent, guardian, or accompanying adult.

Prohibited Items

Some prohibited and restricted items include narcotics, gambling devices and machines, nylon fishing nets, live pigs, raw ivory, laser pens with red light packaging, counterfeit currency, materials contaminated with nuclear radiation and dust, publications, images, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, and paan products, including betel leaves.

Gifts and Cigarettes

According to UAE law, the value of gifts brought by travelers must not exceed Dh3,000. The allowed quantity of tobacco products is limited to 200 cigarettes, 50 cigars, 500 grams of tobacco (whether minced or pressed for pipes), minced or pressed smoking tobacco, tumbâk (pure tobacco), or hookah molasses, Khaleej Times reported.

Limit on Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages should not exceed 4 liters or 2 cases of beer, each containing 24 cans with each can not exceeding 355 ml. Additionally, travelers under the age of 18 are prohibited from carrying tobacco products and alcoholic drinks.

Tax-Free Items

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP), travelers are allowed to bring in some items without having to pay any taxes or duties.

In this regard, travelers may bring in telescopes, movie projection devices with relevant accessories, radios, CD players, and CDs, as well as video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use without paying any taxes or duties. They can also carry portable musical instruments, one TV and receiver, strollers, personal sports equipment, portable computers and printers, and calculators. Additionally, wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination (people with special needs) are allowed, along with medication for personal use that complies with applicable regulations. Clothes, toiletries, luggage of a personal nature, and personal jewelry are also included in the exempt items list.

