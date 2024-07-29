Gold sees slight gains in Pakistan as new business week begins

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in first session of the new business week in Pakistan amid upward trend in international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price slightly increased by Rs200 to reach Rs252,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved by Rs172 to close at Rs216,650.

The precious commodity also slightly strengthened in international market as per ounce price surged by $3 to settle at $2,390.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98, respectively.

On Saturday, per tola gold price moved up by Rs1,000 to reach Rs252,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857 to settle at Rs216,478.