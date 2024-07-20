Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

DUBAI - Consolidating its position as one of the best airports around the world, the Dubai Airport has returned to normalcy despite the global outage affecting thousands of flights.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs and the primary base for Emirates airline, announced on Friday that it has returned to normal operations following a significant global system outage that disrupted the check-in processes for some airlines.

The airport operator confirmed that the outage affected airlines from Terminals 1 and 2. However, the situation was swiftly managed by shifting to an alternative system, which allowed standard operations to resume promptly.

Interestingly, budget carrier, Flydubai, operating out of Terminal 2, reported no impact on its services. On the other hand, Emirates, based in Terminal 3, stated that while its flight operations were unaffected, there might be delays later due to ripple effects from earlier disruptions at other airports.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, also confirmed normal operations but warned of potential minor delays across its network.

It bears mentioning that the aviation industry almost came to a grinding halt due to the disruption linked to Microsoft's Windows and cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

American cybersecurity tech giant CrowdStrike acknowledged receiving widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, referring to the blue screen of death that signifies a system crash on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Several ticketing systems and all customer service channels experienced technical difficulties due to the CrowdStrike issue.

Customers were asked to check in online via the airline's website or mobile app and get their boarding pass before heading to the airport.