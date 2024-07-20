Search

Immigration

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

Web Desk
09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

DUBAI - Consolidating its position as one of the best airports around the world, the Dubai Airport has returned to normalcy despite the global outage affecting thousands of flights.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs and the primary base for Emirates airline, announced on Friday that it has returned to normal operations following a significant global system outage that disrupted the check-in processes for some airlines.

The airport operator confirmed that the outage affected airlines from Terminals 1 and 2. However, the situation was swiftly managed by shifting to an alternative system, which allowed standard operations to resume promptly.

Interestingly, budget carrier, Flydubai, operating out of Terminal 2, reported no impact on its services. On the other hand, Emirates, based in Terminal 3, stated that while its flight operations were unaffected, there might be delays later due to ripple effects from earlier disruptions at other airports.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, also confirmed normal operations but warned of potential minor delays across its network.

It bears mentioning that the aviation industry almost came to a grinding halt due to the disruption linked to Microsoft's Windows and cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

American cybersecurity tech giant CrowdStrike acknowledged receiving widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, referring to the blue screen of death that signifies a system crash on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Several ticketing systems and all customer service channels experienced technical difficulties due to the CrowdStrike issue.

Customers were asked to check in online via the airline's website or mobile app and get their boarding pass before heading to the airport.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption ...

08:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Kuwait revising rules for hiring foreign workers: Details inside

08:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

UK likely to admit 60,000 illegal immigrants as new regime takes ...

08:32 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Europe's flight ban against Pakistan to be reviewed in November

08:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Germany restores visa services through Karachi consulate

03:56 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Canada hints at tightening student visa rules further as immigration ...

Immigration

08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's ...

04:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

From Quetta to Saudi Arabia: PIA launches another direct flight as ...

12:18 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check ...

03:38 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Indonesia set to allow visa-free access to 20 countries

02:43 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Singapore allows visa-free entry to this country: Details inside

04:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions against former Israeli soldier

Advertisement

Latest

09:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Dubai airport returns to normalcy as global flight disruption continues

Gold & Silver

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 20 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.85 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: