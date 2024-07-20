Search

LifestyleTop News

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

Web Desk
10:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
Noor Xarmina
Source: Instagram

Noor Xarmina from Islamabad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 and will represent Pakistan at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico this November.

Noor's diverse upbringing across nine different countries shaped her global perspective. She studied biology and business and worked as a venture capital investor in London before pursuing a career in acting and modeling.

In her free time, she enjoys running for mental clarity. Noor aims to increase Pakistani representation in the international entertainment industry. The first runner-up is Nimra Jacob.


 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

09:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Shaheera Jalil joins star cast of Turkish drama serial Selahaddin ...

03:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is ...

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2024

Army deployed, curfew imposed as over 100 killed in Bangladesh amid ...

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

09:35 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

ICJ declares Israeli presence in Palestinian territories illegal

Most viewed

11:05 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Urvashi Rautela's private bathroom video leaked online

08:55 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Who is Noorima Rehan, viral Pakistani singing sensation from Hunza ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

10:25 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra divorces husband on Instagram

06:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign ...

08:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

Advertisement

Latest

10:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

Gold & Silver

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 20 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.85 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: