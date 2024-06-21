Search

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024
Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has imposed a section 144 across the province, banning gatherings, and rallies.

The home department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the decision has been taken for security reasons.

It said the section 144 will remain enforced across the province for seven days.

The development comes as the debate is being held in the Punjab Assembly on provincial budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said there is no ban on peaceful protests, adding that the administration will take action if roads are blocked.

On June 13, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman unveiled the budget 2024-25 with total outlay of Rs5,446 billion in the Punjab Assembly amid uproar by the opposition parties.

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on development, welfare

