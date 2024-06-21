Nepra proposes imposition of fixed charges on domestic electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed imposition of fixed charges ranging from Rs200 to Rs1,000 per month on domestic electricity consumers.
It has sent the proposal to the federal government in this regard. It would put an additional burden on electricity consumers from July 1, 2024 if it is approved by the government.
The proposal suggests imposition of Rs200 fixed changes on people consuming 301-400 units per month while there would be Rs400 charges on consumption of up to 500 units month.
Units consumed (GWh) Fixed Charge(s)
301-400 units/month Rs. 200/month
401-500 units/month Rs. 400/month
501-600 units/month Rs. 600/month
601-700 units/month Rs. 800/month
Above 700 units/month Rs. 1,000/month
Reports said the government has planned to move NEPRA for a uniform tariff for next fiscal year 2024-25.
Earlier this month, the power regulator has already approved an increase in the base tariff by Rs5.75 per unit for FY25, fixing the new price at Rs35.50 per unit.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
