Nepra proposes imposition of fixed charges on domestic electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed imposition of fixed charges ranging from Rs200 to Rs1,000 per month on domestic electricity consumers.

It has sent the proposal to the federal government in this regard. It would put an additional burden on electricity consumers from July 1, 2024 if it is approved by the government.

The proposal suggests imposition of Rs200 fixed changes on people consuming 301-400 units per month while there would be Rs400 charges on consumption of up to 500 units month.

Units consumed (GWh) Fixed Charge(s)

301-400 units/month Rs. 200/month

401-500 units/month Rs. 400/month

501-600 units/month Rs. 600/month

601-700 units/month Rs. 800/month

Above 700 units/month Rs. 1,000/month

Reports said the government has planned to move NEPRA for a uniform tariff for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Earlier this month, the power regulator has already approved an increase in the base tariff by Rs5.75 per unit for FY25, fixing the new price at Rs35.50 per unit.