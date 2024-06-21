New UAE law permits abortion for rape and incest within 120 days

ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has approved a significant resolution permitting abortion under specific conditions, particularly in cases of rape or incest.

According to the UAE's official English-language newspaper, the Cabinet's Resolution No. 44 of the Medical Responsibility Law 2024 stipulates that abortion is permissible "if the pregnancy is the result of rape or non-consensual intercourse, or if the cause of the pregnancy is a relative of the woman."

Under this resolution, abortions can be performed up to 120 days into the pregnancy, and it applies to individuals who have been residents of the UAE for at least one year. The procedure must be carried out in a medically safe manner, ensuring the protection of the woman’s life.

An official from the UAE emphasized the necessity of such legislation for the protection of women, children, and families. "We need legislation to protect women, children, and families," the official stated.

This resolution will come into effect following the endorsement by the President and the Prime Minister of the UAE.

The UAE has stringent laws regarding sexual assault, with severe penalties for offenders. The punishment for rape can include life imprisonment, and if the victim is under 18 or is physically unable to resist due to disability, the perpetrator can face the death penalty. Furthermore, if the perpetrator is a relative of the victim or an unmarried family member, the death penalty may also apply.

The resolution marks a significant development in the UAE's legal framework, aiming to address sensitive issues with a focus on the welfare and protection of women and families.