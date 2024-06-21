Search

World

New UAE law permits abortion for rape and incest within 120 days

02:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
abortion law uae

ABU DHABI -  The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has approved a significant resolution permitting abortion under specific conditions, particularly in cases of rape or incest.

According to the UAE's official English-language newspaper, the Cabinet's Resolution No. 44 of the Medical Responsibility Law 2024 stipulates that abortion is permissible "if the pregnancy is the result of rape or non-consensual intercourse, or if the cause of the pregnancy is a relative of the woman."

Under this resolution, abortions can be performed up to 120 days into the pregnancy, and it applies to individuals who have been residents of the UAE for at least one year. The procedure must be carried out in a medically safe manner, ensuring the protection of the woman’s life.

An official from the UAE emphasized the necessity of such legislation for the protection of women, children, and families. "We need legislation to protect women, children, and families," the official stated.

This resolution will come into effect following the endorsement by the President and the Prime Minister of the UAE.

The UAE has stringent laws regarding sexual assault, with severe penalties for offenders. The punishment for rape can include life imprisonment, and if the victim is under 18 or is physically unable to resist due to disability, the perpetrator can face the death penalty. Furthermore, if the perpetrator is a relative of the victim or an unmarried family member, the death penalty may also apply.

The resolution marks a significant development in the UAE's legal framework, aiming to address sensitive issues with a focus on the welfare and protection of women and families.

World

02:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

New UAE law permits abortion for rape and incest within 120 days

06:43 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies tragically after falling ...

09:08 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

British Pakistani humanitarian Asif Rangoonwala honoured with CBE for ...

01:14 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Joe Biden announces immigration plan for undocumented immigrants ...

12:36 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims set to exit Saudi Arabia from June 20 after ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 570 pilgrims died from scorching heat during Hajj 2024: report

Advertisement

Latest

03:52 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Sania Mirza's father denies rumors of second marriage with Mohammed Shami

Gold & Silver

04:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: