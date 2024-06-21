Search

Pakistan experiences longest day and shortest night of 2024

03:00 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
summer solistice

Today, Pakistan is witnessing the longest day and shortest night of the year, marking the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. This annual phenomenon results in extended daylight hours and shorter nights due to the Earth's axial tilt.

In Karachi, daylight will last for 13 hours and 41 minutes, while nighttime will be a brief 10 hours and 19 minutes. Similarly, in Islamabad, daylight will extend for 14 hours and 32 minutes, leaving the night to last just 9 hours and 28 minutes.

As the sweltering heat rises across the country, residents are making the most of the longest day of the year. The summer solstice occurs when one of Earth's poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle. This tilt, which happens twice a year, results in the longest day and shortest night in June for the Northern Hemisphere and the reverse in December for the Southern Hemisphere.

Today, June 21, marks the peak of this phenomenon, offering the longest day of 2024. As the month of June ends, the duration of daylight will gradually decrease starting from July 1. This transition will continue until the autumn equinox on September 22, when day and night will be nearly equal in length.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar explained that December 22 will bring the shortest day and the longest night of the year. The equinox is the point when the duration of day and night becomes equal, providing a balance between daylight and darkness.

Residents of Pakistan, particularly those in Karachi and Islamabad, are enjoying the extended daylight hours, making the most of the extra sunshine before the gradual shift towards shorter days begins.

