Budget 2024-25: Telecom companies opposes deduction of 75% tax on mobile balance

ISLAMABAD – Telecom companies have opposed a budgetary proposal of deducting 75 percent in wake of tax on mobile phone balance by consumers, who are non-filers.
They raised their concerns in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.
They complained that the government was trying to put the burden of its work on the telecom companies, adding that the task being assigned to them is actually the job of the law enforcement agencies.
“If we fail to comply with the task, we could face penalties ranging from Rs100 to 200 million,” they said while calling it injustice.
They said the companies were being asked to cut 75% tax on mobile balance of non-filers, adding that “this is not our job and nor were we consulted”.
The companies said that foreign investors have also expressed concerns on the proposal laid forth by the government in Budget 2024-25.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mohsin Aziz called for resolving the issues of the telecom sector, adding that the points raised by the telecos representatives are valid.
On June 12, the federal government unveiled the budget for next fiscal year, proposing various taxes on non-filers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
