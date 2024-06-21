Search

Pakistan

Budget 2024-25: Telecom companies opposes deduction of 75% tax on mobile balance

03:05 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Telecom companies opposes deduction of 75% tax on mobile balance
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Telecom companies have opposed a budgetary proposal of deducting 75 percent in wake of tax on mobile phone balance by consumers, who are non-filers.

They raised their concerns in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

They complained that the government was trying to put the burden of its work on the telecom companies, adding that the task being assigned to them is actually the job of the law enforcement agencies.  

“If we fail to comply with the task, we could face penalties ranging from Rs100 to 200 million,” they said while calling it injustice.

They said the companies were being asked to cut 75% tax on mobile balance of non-filers, adding that “this is not our job and nor were we consulted”.

The companies said that foreign investors have also expressed concerns on the proposal laid forth by the government in Budget 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mohsin Aziz called for resolving the issues of the telecom sector, adding that the points raised by the telecos representatives are valid.

On June 12, the federal government unveiled the budget for next fiscal year, proposing various taxes on non-filers.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

