Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail unveil 'Awam Pakistan' party

After months of anticipation, a new political party has emerged on Pakistan’s political landscape. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail have officially launched "Awam Pakistan."

The party made its debut on social media, introducing its slogan: "Awam Pakistan: Badlein Nizam" (Change the System). The first post on their social media accounts featured a video depicting citizens expressing frustration over various national issues, including inflation, gas and electricity shortages, corruption, unemployment, and the lack of schools for girls.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar have been working on this project since leaving their respective parties in 2022 and 2023 due to policy disagreements. Prior to this, they formed the Political Mavericks group, which held nationwide seminars under the banner of "Reimagining Pakistan" in 2023 to address the country's challenges.

Abbasi has been named the convener of Awam Pakistan's organizing committee, with Miftah Ismail serving as his deputy.

While Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is no longer part of the group, sources indicate this is because he wanted to delay the party’s launch until the Islamabad High Court's decision on the NA-47 Islamabad elections, in which he participated on February 8. However, other members favored an immediate launch.

Several former leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) have already joined the new party, along with renowned professionals from various fields. According to Miftah Ismail, the organizing committee includes former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Senator Javed Abbasi, and former MQM MNA Sheikh Salahuddin.

Founding Members

The founding members of Awam Pakistan include former PML-N MNA Rana Zahid Tauseef from Faisalabad, former Health Minister Zafar Mirza, former MPA Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Hazara activist Fatima Atif, Sindhi nationalist leader Anwar Soomro, legal expert Abdul Moiz Jafferi, and former HEC chairman Tariq Javed Banuri.

With its diverse leadership and clear focus on addressing the pressing issues faced by Pakistani citizens, Awam Pakistan aims to bring significant change to the political landscape of the country.