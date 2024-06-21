Tecno Camon 30 LOEWE Edition launched, price, specifications

TECNO Pakistan has launched the LOEWE—design Edition of the new CAMON 30 Series, an innovative collaboration with LOEWE, the German high-end TV and audio brand.

This new addition to the CAMON 30 series features a stylish back cover made from repurposed waste coffee grounds, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability.

The smartphone comes in a nature-inspired green colour-blocking shade and combines eco-friendly features with the flagship imaging technology of the CAMON 30 Series.

The CAMON 30 Series boasts a powerful 50 MP camera that delivers professional-grade videography and high-quality photography in any lighting conditions.

The front camera features a high-resolution 50-megapixel eye-tracking sensor with autofocus and offers three unique modes: vlog mode, makeup mirror mode, and live video streaming.

Additionally, the new edition introduces the industry’s first built-in AIGC Portrait function for creating personalized portraits suitable for social media avatars.

This smartphone also offers 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB, and 256GB storage. It is available online and in stores for 49,999 PKR.