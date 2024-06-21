Tecno Camon 30 LOEWE Edition launched, price, specifications

Search

Web Desk
03:38 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
 TECNO Pakistan has launched the LOEWE—design Edition of the new CAMON 30 Series, an innovative collaboration with LOEWE, the German high-end TV and audio brand.

This new addition to the CAMON 30 series features a stylish back cover made from repurposed waste coffee grounds, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability.

 The smartphone comes in a nature-inspired green colour-blocking shade and combines eco-friendly features with the flagship imaging technology of the CAMON 30 Series.

The CAMON 30 Series boasts a powerful 50 MP camera that delivers professional-grade videography and high-quality photography in any lighting conditions.

The front camera features a high-resolution 50-megapixel eye-tracking sensor with autofocus and offers three unique modes: vlog mode, makeup mirror mode, and live video streaming.

Additionally, the new edition introduces the industry’s first built-in AIGC Portrait function for creating personalized portraits suitable for social media avatars.

This smartphone also offers 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB, and 256GB storage. It is available online and in stores for 49,999 PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

