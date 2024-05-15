Search

BAT launches Global Business Solutions Hub in Lahore

Web Desk
04:32 PM | 15 May, 2024
BAT launches Global Business Solutions Hub in Lahore

LAHORE – BAT, one of the world's largest multi-category consumer goods companies, has officially launched its Global Business Solutions (GBS) hub in Lahore. 

The grand event, ‘Digital Destination Pakistan,’ included a ribbon-cutting, a tour of the hub, and presentations by senior GBS Pakistan hub leaders, reiterating Pakistan’s potential as a tech hub. BAT GBS Pakistan also marked the launch with ambitions to expand its services and capabilities in Pakistan over the coming years.

BAT invested USD 5m in 2021 to set up GBS in Pakistan. Currently, it employs more than 350 individuals. It provides services to more than 50 countries, such as Japan, UAE, Malaysia, Australia, Turkey, and various others, in finance, marketing, supply chain, data analytics, insights, and multiple other functions. In 2023, BAT GBS PK brought a forex inflow of USD 11.8 million and continues to grow from strength to strength in its journey to create a better future.  

 

Various dignitaries from the private sector attended the event. 

Speaking at the occasion, BAT Group Director, Digital and Information, Javed Iqbal said, “BAT has reaffirmed its intention to continue investing in Pakistan to create more jobs, enable and empower Pakistan’s IT talent, ensure forex inflow, and strengthen Pakistan’s global image as a viable Tech Destination. It has also set the standard for other multinational companies to follow and invest in the country to provide opportunities to graduates and enable them to showcase their skills at the world stage.”

Talking about BAT’s role in elevating Pakistan’s economy through GBS, Mueen Afzal, a Retired Bureaucrat and former chairman of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, said, “I want to thank BAT for choosing Pakistan as its GBS Hub and congratulate the entire group for developing such a modern and future-ready hub with global ambitions."

Speaking about how other companies can leverage the potential of Pakistan's talents, Zafar Mahmood, Chairman of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, said, "Pakistan is truly the best destination for multinational groups because we have the talent, ambition, resolve, and support of the entire Government. We have a thriving tech economy and IT skillset in our graduates who want to showcase what they can do to the world. I would encourage other organizations to invest in Pakistan, utilize the quality of our services, and help the nation develop to its full potential”.

BAT’s General Manager for GBS Pakistan, Zubair Khan, said, “In just a short period, we have rapidly grown to an organization that now has more than 350 employees, serving more than 50 countries. Our ambition for the next ten years is to keep our momentum of growth and invest in Pakistan’s talent and economy to bring our GBS strategy to light”.

