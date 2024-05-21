Search

Top NewsWorld

World leaders who died in plane crashes!

Web Desk
09:38 PM | 21 May, 2024
World leaders who died in plane crashes!
Source: File photos

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a helicopter crash was announced on Monday, joins the list of major political leaders who have perished in aviation accidents. Here are some of the most notable:

2024: Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera

On February 6, 2024, former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera (in office from 2010-2014 and 2018-2022) died in a helicopter crash at Lago Ranco, a vacation site 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago.

2010: Poland's President Lech Kaczyński

On April 10, 2010, a Tupolev 154 carrying 96 people, including Polish President Lech Kaczyński and senior political and military figures, crashed while attempting to land in thick fog near Smolensk in western Russia. There were no survivors. The crash was attributed to bad weather and errors by Polish pilots and Russian air traffic controllers.

2005: Rebel Leader Turned Sudanese Vice-President John Garang

On July 30, 2005, John Garang, the former separatist rebel leader who became vice-president of Sudan, died when his helicopter crashed in Sudan on a return flight from Uganda.

2004: Macedonian President Boris Trajkovski

Macedonian President Boris Trajkovski was killed along with eight others when his plane crashed on February 26, 2004, while preparing to land in thick fog in the southern Bosnian town of Mostar.

1994: Presidents Juvénal Habyarimana of Rwanda and Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi

On April 6, 1994, a Falcon 50 transporting Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira was shot down over Kigali by at least one missile. The attack is considered the spark that triggered the genocide of Tutsis, resulting in at least 800,000 deaths, according to the United Nations.

1988: Pakistani President Zia ul-Haq

On August 17, 1988, Pakistani President Zia ul-Haq was among the victims of a plane crash near Bahawalpur in eastern Pakistan.

1986: Mozambican President Samora Machel

On October 19, 1986, Mozambique's first president, Samora Machel, died when his Tupolev 134 crashed in northeastern South Africa.

1961: UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld

On September 17 or 18, 1961, a plane carrying UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld crashed in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia) while he was attempting to negotiate a ceasefire between warring factions in the former Belgian Congo. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

09:38 PM | 21 May, 2024

World leaders who died in plane crashes!

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

05:03 PM | 21 May, 2024

London-Singapore flight hit by 'severe turbulence': 1 dead, several ...

09:31 AM | 21 May, 2024

Iran announces presidential election schedule after tragic death of ...

Most viewed

08:46 AM | 20 May, 2024

Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash

02:39 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz ...

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in ...

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

09:48 PM | 20 May, 2024

Israel denies role in Iran helicopter crash, which killed President ...

04:00 PM | 19 May, 2024

Only four to five Pakistani students injured in Kyrgyzstan: Dar

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 21 May, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: