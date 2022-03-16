Saudi king hospitalised for minor heart procedure
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was hospitalised for replacement of his pacemaker battery, Kingdom’s state-run news agency reported on Wednesday.
The octogenarian monarch left a medical facility in the Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and minor medical procedure.
In a video clip shared by SPA, the custodian of Holy Mosques can be seen walking using a cane with his son and kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Meanwhile, the treatment plan calls for King Salman to take rest for several days. Earlier, the aging ruler was shifted to a hospital due to inflammation of the gallbladder.
He was reportedly hospitalised for more than a week while his gall bladder was removed.
