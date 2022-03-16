Saudi king hospitalised for minor heart procedure
Web Desk
09:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Saudi king hospitalised for minor heart procedure
Source: @spagov_Twitter
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was hospitalised for replacement of his pacemaker battery, Kingdom’s state-run news agency reported on Wednesday.

The octogenarian monarch left a medical facility in the Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and minor medical procedure.

In a video clip shared by SPA, the custodian of Holy Mosques can be seen walking using a cane with his son and kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, the treatment plan calls for King Salman to take rest for several days. Earlier, the aging ruler was shifted to a hospital due to inflammation of the gallbladder.

He was reportedly hospitalised for more than a week while his gall bladder was removed.

Pakistan's Imran Khan conveys best wishes to ... 01:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin ...

More From This Category
Man divorces newlywed wife for blocking him on ...
10:31 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
India ‘reviews’ procedures after firing ...
04:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
12:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
China reacts to Indian firing of missile into ...
09:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
US photojournalist Brent Renaud shot dead in ...
09:29 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistani student critically injured in Melbourne ...
08:51 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr