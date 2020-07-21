Pakistan's Imran Khan conveys best wishes to Saudi King Salman
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Pakistan's Imran Khan conveys best wishes to Saudi King Salman
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who has been hospitalised over health issues.

“The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Pakistani premier also expressed his concern over the hospitalisation of the Saudi King and prayed for his early recovery.

King Salman admitted to Saudi Arabia hospital 08:29 AM | 20 Jul, 2020

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to the King Faesal Specialist ...

King Salman, 84, was admitted to hospital in Riyadh on Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the Saudi royal court said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.

More From This Category
Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after ...
10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, ...
08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns ...
12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc ...
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming ...
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr