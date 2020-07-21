Pakistan's Imran Khan conveys best wishes to Saudi King Salman
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who has been hospitalised over health issues.
“The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty’s swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen,” the prime minister said in a tweet.
Heard with concern about hospitalisation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty's swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 20, 2020
The Pakistani premier also expressed his concern over the hospitalisation of the Saudi King and prayed for his early recovery.
King Salman admitted to Saudi Arabia hospital 08:29 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to the King Faesal Specialist ...
King Salman, 84, was admitted to hospital in Riyadh on Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the Saudi royal court said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.
