King Salman admitted to Saudi Arabia hospital
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to the King Faesal Specialist hospital for a medical checkup, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
A Royal Court statement on the agency's website revealed that King Salman had been admitted to the hospital for tests due to "an inflammation in the gallbladder".
"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman — may God protect him — was admitted this Monday, 29 Dhul Qidah 1441 A.H., marking July 20, 2020, — to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to undergo some tests due to an inflammation in the gallbladder. May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness," read the statement.
The 84-year-old monarch, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, spent more than 2 years as the Saudi crown prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.
