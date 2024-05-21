Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

Leaning into the microphone in Saudi Arabia's capital, Nora let loose a primal scream. Guitars wailed and drums throbbed as she and her bandmates performed a recent set.

The performance by Seera, an all-women psychedelic rock band that blends traditional Arabic melodies with psychedelia, would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

However, as Saudi Arabia liberalizes some aspects of its society, Seera symbolizes the way women are now finding their voice.

"We didn't know how people would react," said Meesh, the bassist, who, like the other members, asked to be identified by her stage name. The band's name means "life" or "biography" in Arabic.

Seera's music style revolves around the life experiences of the four-member band. They are quick to point out that they aren't the first female band in the kingdom and announced plans to release their debut album later this year. They've also booked their first international concert in Dubai.