Hajj begins in severe Saudi heat

Web Desk 11:50 AM | 25 Jun, 2023
Source: File photo

MAKKAH – In the scorching heat of the Saudi summer, a vast assembly of robed pilgrims embarked on the sacred journey of the Hajj, encircling the revered Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This year’s pilgrimage, anticipated to shatter attendance records, is projected to draw over two million worshippers from 160 nations, with already 1.6 million foreign pilgrims present by Friday evening.

The Hajj commenced at dawn on Sunday with the commencement of the “tawaf,” the circumambulation of the Kaaba. This large cubic structure, draped in black fabric embellished with golden accents, serves as the focal point of daily prayers for millions of Muslims worldwide.

As temperatures soar towards 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), some individuals resort to splashing water on the pilgrims. Inside the Grand Mosque, a multitude of paramedics remain on standby. The Saudi authorities have assembled over 32,000 healthcare workers to combat heatstroke, dehydration, and exhaustion.

The annual Hajj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, mandates that all financially capable Muslims partake in this journey at least once in their lifetime. Over a span of four days, a series of rites are performed within Makkah and its environs, situated in the western region of Saudi Arabia, known for its abundant oil reserves.

As night descended on Sunday, the pilgrims commenced their transition to Mina, a location approximately five kilometers (three miles) away from the Grand Mosque. This movement marks the pinnacle of the Hajj at Mount Arafat, where it is believed that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

Outside the Grand Mosque, a vibrant tapestry of prayer rugs embellished the pavement as thousands of male pilgrims, clad in simple white robes, engaged in worship. The area bustled with the presence of ambulances, mobile clinics, and fire trucks.

This year’s summer scheduling of the Hajj, which adheres to the lunar calendar, poses a test of endurance for the worshippers, as the majority of the rituals take place outdoors. To shield themselves from the scorching sun, the pilgrims carry white umbrellas while policemen in the mountainous city conduct foot patrols and establish checkpoints to inspect Hajj permits.

This year’s Hajj is set to be the largest since 2019, when approximately 2.5 million individuals participated. In 2020, amidst the height of the coronavirus pandemic, only 10,000 pilgrims were permitted, a number that increased to nearly 59,000 in 2021. The cap of one million attendees imposed last year has now been lifted. Saudi businessman Samir Al-Zafni revealed that all 67 hotels within his group in Makkah and Madinah are fully booked until the first week of July, indicating the overwhelming demand.

