06:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Azerbaijan soldier killed in latest border clashes with Armenia
BAKU – An Azerbaijani soldier was killed in border clashes with Armenian forces, two weeks after the arch-rivals held talks to ease tension following their war last year.

The development was confirmed by Azerbaijan’s defence ministry, stating that a soldier “was killed overnight as a result of a provocation by Armenia’s armed forces” near shared border between the countries.

“Full responsibility for the escalation lies with Armenia’s political and military leaders,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan for provocation at the border, adding that Baku was opened fire on their border posts on Wednesday night.

The neighbouring engaged in six-week long war during last autumn over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh which has claimed more than 6,500 lives.

The border tension between the two countries came to an end in last November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire under which Armenian handed over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. 

