Azerbaijan soldier killed in latest border clashes with Armenia
Share
BAKU – An Azerbaijani soldier was killed in border clashes with Armenian forces, two weeks after the arch-rivals held talks to ease tension following their war last year.
The development was confirmed by Azerbaijan’s defence ministry, stating that a soldier “was killed overnight as a result of a provocation by Armenia’s armed forces” near shared border between the countries.
“Full responsibility for the escalation lies with Armenia’s political and military leaders,” the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan for provocation at the border, adding that Baku was opened fire on their border posts on Wednesday night.
The neighbouring engaged in six-week long war during last autumn over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh which has claimed more than 6,500 lives.
The border tension between the two countries came to an end in last November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire under which Armenian handed over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire after ... 04:30 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
BAKU – Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire, following the recent border skirmishes erupted between ...
- UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby girl06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- New Zealand plans to ban cigarettes sale for future generations06:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Azerbaijan soldier killed in latest border clashes with Armenia06:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Areeba Habib and Zarnish Khan share their stance on item numbers05:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Soha Ali Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore's birthday with family04:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021