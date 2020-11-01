UK goes under strict COVID-19 lockdown from Thursday
LONDON – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that England would enter another five-week strict lockdown from Thursday, in an attempt to tackle a current surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
"You must stay at home, you may only leave home for specific reasons, including education, work," Johnson said at a news conference on.
In this country, as across much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst case scenario of our scientific advisers.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2020
If we fail to take action, then there is a real risk of depriving non-Covid patients of the care that they need from the NHS (1/10)
According to him, the new measures are generally similar to those introduced in spring, except for educational institutions that will not have to close. According to the government decision, all pubs, bars, entertainment organizations and restaurants will be closed. They will be able to work only to sell food and drinks for take away or using delivery service.
All non-food stores and those selling non-vital goods will be closed. However, supermarkets will not have to separate and close non-food sections.
Residents of England with over 56-million population in the region as of mid-2019, will be strongly encouraged to stay at home and work from home. Any meetings of people inside the premises are prohibited. An exception will be made for kindergartens, schools, universities and social services.
Any overseas trips are prohibited, with an exception of those for business reasons. Traveling within the country is also not recommended, with an exception of business trips.
