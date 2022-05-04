Tallest living woman bags three more world records

ISTANBUL – Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest living woman who stands 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, has bagged three more world records.

The Turkish woman grew to record height due to Weaver syndrome – a rare condition that causes accelerated growth –and attracts the curiosity of the public. The condition also causes other abnormalities like skeletal maturation. The disorder is a rare genetic mutation.

Despite the peculiar condition, Gelgi continued breaking records. The three other records, which were verified in February this year, include the longest finger on a female living person which is 11.2 cm.

The second record is the largest hands on a female living person. Gelgi’s right hand measured 24.93 cm and left hand measured 24.26 cm. She also holds the title of longest back on a female living person which is 59.90 cm, according to Guinness World Record.

Gelgi was announced as the tallest teenager in 2014 and was given the title of the world’s longest woman last year.

Turkish woman uses a wheelchair most of the time while she can also walk for short periods of time using a walker.

“Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before,” Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption.

Turkish woman confirmed as the world's tallest ... 05:35 PM | 15 Oct, 2021 Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi has becomes the tallest living woman in the world with a height of 215.16cm (7ft ...

Interestingly, the tallest living man on Earth also hails from Turkey. Sultan Kosen stands at just over 8 feet height.