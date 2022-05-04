Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
Web Desk
09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
Source: @malala (Instagram)
Share

LONDON – Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik left fans in awe as the duo exudes couple goals on the first Eid after their marriage.

The human rights campaigner and her husband Asser Malik have wished a happy Eid to everyone, as Muslims around the world celebrate the festival.

The couple donned the traditional dresses in the latest snaps. Yellow was the go-to color choice for Malala while Asser was spotted donning navy blue shalwar Kameez.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malala (@malala)

The picture of the celebrity couple was liked tens of thousands of times by fans online, with many people expressing love in the comment section.

The duo tied the knot on November 9 in Birmingham during an Islamic ceremony.

Youngest Nobel peace laureate Malala marries in ... 11:04 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a simple ceremony held in Birmingham. The ...

More From This Category
First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani ...
08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul ...
05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be ...
01:01 PM | 4 May, 2022
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are ...
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022
Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate ...
02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid ...
11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr