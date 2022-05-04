Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
LONDON – Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik left fans in awe as the duo exudes couple goals on the first Eid after their marriage.
The human rights campaigner and her husband Asser Malik have wished a happy Eid to everyone, as Muslims around the world celebrate the festival.
The couple donned the traditional dresses in the latest snaps. Yellow was the go-to color choice for Malala while Asser was spotted donning navy blue shalwar Kameez.
The picture of the celebrity couple was liked tens of thousands of times by fans online, with many people expressing love in the comment section.
The duo tied the knot on November 9 in Birmingham during an Islamic ceremony.
Youngest Nobel peace laureate Malala marries in ... 11:04 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a simple ceremony held in Birmingham. The ...
