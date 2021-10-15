Turkish woman confirmed as the world's tallest living woman

05:35 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Turkish woman confirmed as the world's tallest living woman
Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi has becomes the tallest living woman in the world with a height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in).

The 24-year-old has broken the Guinness World Records for the second time since earlier she was titled the tallest living female teenager by Guinness World Records.

Gelgi's condition is caused by a very rare disease namely Weaver Syndrome, which accelerates growth. The condition also causes other abnormalities like skeletal maturation. The disorder is a rare genetic mutation.

While Rumeysa mostly uses a wheelchair, she can also walk for short periods of time using a walker. In a video released by Guinness World Records, Rumeysa gets candid about her struggle and says,

"I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker."

Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption, "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before.

The video has recorded more than massive views and likes on the social media platform. Netizens have hailed Ms Gelgi for her incredible journey.

Moreover, the tallest living man on Earth also hails from Turkey. Sultan Kosen stands at just over 8 feet height. 

