Coronavirus death toll reaches to nine in US
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
WASHINGTON - Death toll reached to nine due to Coronavirus in various parts of the United States (US) on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health reported that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Seattle area rose to 27 on Tuesday, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths tallied on Monday.

President Donald Trump has said that his administration may cut off overseas travel from the US to areas abroad with high rates of coronavirus.

11:53 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
