Reema Khan reaches Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Renowned Pakistani television host, Lollywood actress and producer Reema Khan is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to fulfill her religious obligation of Hajj.
During her stay in Makkah, Reema has been sharing moments with her fans through the gradual release of images and videos on her Instagram account. She shared captivating photos of herself in the holy city.
With the images, she wrote, "Life is what you make of it, find your own path to fulfillment." She further expressed, "I am feeling blessed being here."
In another post, Reema was seen praying, and she captioned it with a prayerful message, "Great are those individuals who do not become bitter because of the hardships of life. They smile and engage in light-hearted conversations while listening to the sorrows and joys of others. Believe me, life is beautiful because of such people."
It is evident that this year, along with other prominent personalities, Pakistani cricketers are also present in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
