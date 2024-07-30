Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

KARACHI – The all new Toyota Corolla Altis X offers a stunning blend of style and impressive performance, making it a top choice for car buyers in Pakistan.
It features a stylish new exterior that delivers a wider front stance. The bold new styling focuses on prestige to create a captivating new look.
The Fog lights are specifically designed to illuminate a foggy road and do not cause any glare. It boasts a 3-dimensional floating interior with soft-touch padding creates a luxuriously spacious, ergonomic, and prestigious environment ensuring a lavish and peaceful driving experience.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art Corolla Altis X Dual VVT-i engine with Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), which is designed to maximize performance, power, durability, and user experience.
The engine in Corolla Altis X Grande produces an exhilarating 138 HP and 173 Nm of torque.
Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Variants
It is available in three variants Corolla Altis 1.6 MT, 1.6 CVT-I and 1.6 CVT-I special edition.
Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Latest Prices in Pakistan
As of July 2024, the price of Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT stands at Rs5,969,000 while the price of Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i is Rs6,559,000 and Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i Special Edition is available at Rs7,189,000.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
