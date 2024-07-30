Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

KARACHI – The all new Toyota Corolla Altis X offers a stunning blend of style and impressive performance, making it a top choice for car buyers in Pakistan.

It features a stylish new exterior that delivers a wider front stance. The bold new styling focuses on prestige to create a captivating new look.

The Fog lights are specifically designed to illuminate a foggy road and do not cause any glare. It boasts a 3-dimensional floating interior with soft-touch padding creates a luxuriously spacious, ergonomic, and prestigious environment ensuring a lavish and peaceful driving experience.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art Corolla Altis X Dual VVT-i engine with Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), which is designed to maximize performance, power, durability, and user experience.

The engine in Corolla Altis X Grande produces an exhilarating 138 HP and 173 Nm of torque.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Variants

It is available in three variants Corolla Altis 1.6 MT, 1.6 CVT-I and 1.6 CVT-I special edition.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Latest Prices in Pakistan

As of July 2024, the price of Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT stands at Rs5,969,000 while the price of Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i is Rs6,559,000 and Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-i Special Edition is available at Rs7,189,000.