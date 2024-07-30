Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s ‘obscene video’ with woman leaked online

LAHORE – An alleged obscene video of Pakistani drama writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar with an unknown woman has surfaced online, days after he was honey-trapped by a woman and her accomplices.

The video has been leaked in two parts, with one portion showing the playwright sitting along with a girl in a room and smoking a cigarette.

Alleged Video of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has been out in which he is sitting with the lady who called him at home , According to the police, the mastermind Hasan Shah along with his accomplice has been arrested #khalilurrehmanqamar pic.twitter.com/zAKvxsI56t — Human Being (@NaylaAmir) July 30, 2024

The second part carries explicit content as it shows the writer of the Meray Pas Tum Ho naked while the woman is also present in the room.

The objectionable photos and videos have been shared by social media users as authenticity of them is still unclear.

Earlier in the day, the mastermind of the honey trap gang targeting writer and dramatist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been arrested.

According to the police, Hassan Shah, the mastermind of the honey trap gang, was arrested along with his accomplice Rafiq in Peshawar.

The accused had also leaked an objectionable video of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. Hassan Shah is the central figure in a 12-member gang involved in honey trapping, which includes women as well.

In his statement to the police, Hassan Shah claimed that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar visited the woman’s house with ill intentions, not for scriptwriting.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar raised a commotion about being kidnapped due to the inappropriate videos.

Further investigations are ongoing with the two suspects, and 12 gang members, including the woman, have been arrested.