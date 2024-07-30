Search

Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
04:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

TOKYO - The government of Japan has introduced an electronic visa system for short-term tourism as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new e-visa system is accessible to eligible foreign nationals from July 23 and the eligible countries include Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The new system allows applicants to apply for a visa online, which can then be obtained through the Japan e-Visa platform. However, the e-visas are restricted to individuals traveling by plane with an ordinary passport.

"During the application process, applicants may be required to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over their place of residence for an interview," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified.

As far as the conditions are concerned, it is to be noted that the e-visas issued under this system permit single entry for tourism purposes, with stays of up to 90 days. For Chinese nationals residing in China, the visa duration is limited to 15 or 30 days, while Vietnamese nationals living in Vietnam can obtain e-visas for stays of up to 15 days.

Travelers with an electronic visa must present a "visa issuance notice" at the airport, accessible via the Internet, and PDF files, screenshots, and printed copies will not be accepted.

The government of Japan has been welcoming tourists in large numbers as endorsed by the statistics. In 2023, the country issued 4.1 million visas, a threefold increase from the previous year. Of these, 58 percent, or 2.4 million, were issued to Chinese nationals. 

04:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

