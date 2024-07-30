Japan introduces e-visa for foreigners: Check eligibility here

TOKYO - The government of Japan has introduced an electronic visa system for short-term tourism as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The new e-visa system is accessible to eligible foreign nationals from July 23 and the eligible countries include Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The new system allows applicants to apply for a visa online, which can then be obtained through the Japan e-Visa platform. However, the e-visas are restricted to individuals traveling by plane with an ordinary passport.
"During the application process, applicants may be required to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over their place of residence for an interview," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified.
As far as the conditions are concerned, it is to be noted that the e-visas issued under this system permit single entry for tourism purposes, with stays of up to 90 days. For Chinese nationals residing in China, the visa duration is limited to 15 or 30 days, while Vietnamese nationals living in Vietnam can obtain e-visas for stays of up to 15 days.
Travelers with an electronic visa must present a "visa issuance notice" at the airport, accessible via the Internet, and PDF files, screenshots, and printed copies will not be accepted.
The government of Japan has been welcoming tourists in large numbers as endorsed by the statistics. In 2023, the country issued 4.1 million visas, a threefold increase from the previous year. Of these, 58 percent, or 2.4 million, were issued to Chinese nationals.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.