NEPRA launches nationwide 'Asaan Approach' app to streamline electricity complaints

04:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced the nationwide launch of the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app, aimed at addressing the growing concerns of electricity consumers in Pakistan.

Starting tomorrow, the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app will be available to users across the country, providing a streamlined process for registering and tracking complaints related to electricity issues. The app allows consumers to file complaints about a range of electricity-related problems, including power outages, fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies. Each complaint will generate a unique tracking ID, enabling users to monitor the progress of their submissions in real time.

A NEPRA spokesperson highlighted that the app is a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and convenience of the complaint process. "The NEPRA Asaan Approach app will be a crucial part of our strategy to offer multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers throughout Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

In related news, a laborer from Dina Ladhar, Jhelum, Punjab, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of Rs 1.8 million for July. This staggering amount came after he had paid a bill of Rs 56,000 the previous month, which he managed by taking a loan. Earning a daily wage of Rs 1,000, the laborer expressed his disbelief at the exorbitant bill. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has stated that they are working to contact the affected individual to resolve the issue.

The launch of the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app marks a pivotal move by NEPRA to improve consumer service and address the challenges faced by electricity users in Pakistan.

