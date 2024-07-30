Search

Pakistan

UN vehicle attacked by gunmen in KPK, officials unharmed

05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
un vehicle attack

Two United Nations officials remained unhurt after unidentified gunmen targeted their vehicle in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, a police official confirmed. The attack comes as Islamabad grapples with a surge in militant activity in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, bordering Afghanistan.

A police spokesperson from Pakistan’s northwestern Tank district confirmed that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a UN vehicle near Hathala town in Dera Ismail Khan district. "The UN vehicle was coming to Tank from D. I. Khan when it came under attack," police spokesperson Muhammad Ibrahim said. He added that the two UN officials in the car remained unhurt and have since arrived safely at the district administration’s compound.

The incident occurred amid a surge in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan's western provinces since an uneasy truce between the state and the banned militant outfit fell apart in November 2022. The TTP, which seeks to impose its strict version of Islam in the South Asian country, has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks against Pakistani civilians and security forces since 2007. Multiple army operations were conducted to drive them out of the tribal areas.

However, the TTP has distanced itself from this recent attack on the UN vehicle. In a statement, the group blamed the Pakistan Army for such incidents, accusing them of conducting operations to restore their reputation and secure funds from world powers. "Military operations against such institutions are carried out by Pakistan’s security institutions to restore their reputation and secure dollars from world powers," TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani said. "The TTP’s objectives are clear and we will continue our war for our objectives, meaning against the security forces," he added.

The continuous attacks from the TTP against Pakistan’s security forces have strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to TTP militants, allowing them to launch attacks on Pakistani soil. Kabul has denied these allegations, insisting that it does not permit any group to use its territory for attacks on other countries.

Relations between the two countries further deteriorated after Pakistan launched a deportation drive last year, targeting what it claimed were "illegal" immigrants in the country following a spike in suicide bombings. Islamabad, without providing evidence, blamed the surge in attacks on Afghan nationals, alleging their involvement in smuggling, militant violence, and other crimes.

The attack on the UN vehicle underscores the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan’s northwestern regions and highlights the precarious situation for international agencies operating in the area.

Pakistan

05:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit ...

05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

UN vehicle attacked by gunmen in KPK, officials unharmed

04:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

NEPRA launches nationwide 'Asaan Approach' app to streamline ...

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

02:11 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

01:56 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

11 family members killed as rainwater floods house in Kohat

Pakistan

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit trade to achieve tax goals

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: