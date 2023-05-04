Chinese FM due in Pakistan tomorrow with Afghanistan issue, bilateral ties on agenda

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Friday) on his maiden visit since assuming the office with ongoing Afghanistan crisis and bilateral relations on the agenda.

During his two-day tour, Qin will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas. The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.

The Chinese minister will also attend the trilateral talks with the Taliban’s interim foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, who has been allowed by the UN to travel to Pakistan.

Qin’s tour aims to “further deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the building of an ever closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute positive energy to the region and the wider world,” according to the Chinese statement.

The Chinese foreign minister will travel to Pakistan after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa, India.