Pakistan, China agree to add third parties to CPEC to increase regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have agreed to remain engaged for the inclusion of third parties to the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance regional connectivity.

The Pakistani Foreign Office said this on Sunday after talks between the two sides in Beijing. The two sides agreed on this at the third round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan led the Pakistan delegation and the Chinese side was led by Chinese vice-minister for foreign affairs Sun Weidong. The BPC is a regular institutional mechanism between Pakistan and China.

“Noting the completion of a decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC that remains a major pillar of bilateral cooperation and a symbol of ever deepening friendship between Pakistan and China,” the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement on Sunday.

“They also agreed to remain engaged in expansion of CPEC including on participation of third parties to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.”

Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to expand and reinforce political and security cooperation, bilateral trade, economic and financial cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism, and people-to-people ties.