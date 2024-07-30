Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit trade to achieve tax goals

KARACHI – The government should take immediate and decisive action against illicit trade to enhance revenue and reduce the tax burden on the common citizen. It's almost six weeks post the budget and you still see heaps of illicit items in the market,” said Fawad Khan, spokesperson for Mustehkam Pakistan, an advocacy firm dedicated to curbing illicit trade and tax evasion in Pakistan.
Showing deep concern about the pressing issue of illegal trade and its detrimental impact on the country's economy and marginalized communities, he warned that without expanding the tax base and implementing a comprehensive track and trace system and effective curbing policies, the government will find it challenging to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to its target of 13%.
He mentioned that a recent report from a foreign research institute reveals that approximately 1 trillion rupees are evaded annually in Pakistan across from major sectors, including real estate, pharmaceuticals, tyres and lubricants, tea, and cigarettes.
“Tax evasion due to the illegal cigarette trade alone results in an annual loss of over 310 billion rupees to the national exchequer, a figure expected to rise this year,” Fawad added, warning that if all cigarette brands are not brought under digital monitoring, the volume of illegal trade could reach 65% this year, further complicating matters for the legitimate industry and the government.
It is worth mentioning that the DG ISPR, in a recent press conference, stated that around 50-60% of cigarettes in Pakistan are being sold illegally, causing billions of rupees in losses to the economy. Similarly, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highlighted that billions of rupees are openly stolen due to the sale of illicit cigarettes in the country, and that government authorities are too weak to collect taxes from these illegal cigarette manufacturers.
Fawad emphasized that if the government fails to implement the track and trace system effectively this time, it will be exceedingly difficult to achieve the tax target for the financial year 2024-25. This shortfall in tax revenue will likely force the government to resort to more borrowing, leading to further economic imbalance and increased debt burden.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
