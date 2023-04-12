Three terrorists killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's security forces have killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the militants were killed on April 11 during an intense exchange of fire between them and the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, it stated, adding that ".... [the militatnts] remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens."

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area," it further said.

Also on April 11, the security forces had killed another three terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district in an intelligence-based operation.