Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in KP’s Bannu

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the operation was conducted in general area of Nurar on night between. 10/11 April.

During the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were killed.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area, it said.

The operation comes as the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the nation and the government with renewed resolve and determination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

The approval to this effect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

A high-level committee has also been constituted in this regard that will prepare recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks.

The meeting acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for providing lasting peace to the nation.