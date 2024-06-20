China to extend mutual visa-free exemption with this Asian country

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia and China have jointly decided to extend their visa exemption program for visitors from both nations, aimed at bolstering bilateral relations.

The development was confirmed through a joint statement issued on Thursday as the Chinese Premier Li Qiang concluded a three-day official visit to the country.

The statement confirmed that both countries agreed to extend visa exemption facility for citizens from each other in a major relief for the tourists.

'Both leaders supported the ongoing efforts on visa exemption to promote friendly relations, whereby China agreed to extend the facility until the end of year 2025 and to reciprocate, Malaysia would extend the visa exemption until the end of year 2026. Both leaders welcome the keen interest to continue consultations and discussions on mutual visa exemption to facilitate the entry of the citizens of Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China,' read the statement.

Apart from visa discussions, both the leaders agreed to enhance education cooperation to a new level and to strengthen cooperation on vocational education, joint scientific research and digital education.

It is to be highlighted that China is easing visa restrictions for tourists from multiple countries. Recently, Beijing offered visa-free entry to countries including Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year and the country is still looking for ways to attract more and more tourists from across the world.