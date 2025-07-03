FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan allowed US Military to use Nur Khan, Jacobabad Airbases?

ISLAMABAD – The story about Pakistan granting US access to military airbases is nothing but misinformation as fake news is being peddled deliberately to stir geopolitical confusion.

An article published on the web portal named globalfinserve claims that Islamabad granted US access to Nur Khan Air Base and Jacobabad Air Base, allegedly triggering a strong reaction from Beijing.

The article falsely claimed that two sides decided it during Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to Washington, where he met US President Donald Trump. It said Pakistan agreed to let US use two of its airbases for regional military operations.

Amid sharing content of this material, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad dismissed claims as fake. A senior official clarified that no red flag or objection was issued by China’s MSS and urged media outlets to avoid spreading fabricated stories that could harm diplomatic relations.

Digital tracing indicates that 87% of social media engagement on this story came from bot or coordinated networks, many previously associated with anti-Pakistan content linked to Indian disinformation campaigns.

In reality, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump discussed only diplomatic cooperation and regional peace and not military arrangements. No airbase access or strategic deal was on the table.