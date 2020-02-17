UN resolutions on Kashmir need implementation, UNSG Guterres tells COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for implementing UN resolutions for amicable solution to Kashmir issue.

Talking to Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday, he acknowledged Pakistan's contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in fight against terrorism.

The UN chief thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir, and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and its positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Mr Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. pic.twitter.com/TLhmPGh6fj — PTV World (@WorldPTV) February 17, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said Pakistan remains committed and determined to achieve stable, peaceful and normalized country.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute came under discussion.