Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 3 April 2025 Thursday

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan have surged to an all-time high, with the cost per tola reaching a record-breaking Rs325,700. This sharp rise comes as global and local markets experience heightened demand for the precious metal, reflecting growing economic uncertainties.

The price of 24-karat gold has also seen a significant increase, now priced at Rs279,240 per 10 grams. The recent surge in prices is attributed to the ongoing volatility in international markets, which has caused a ripple effect in Pakistan’s gold rates. Experts believe factors such as inflationary pressures, shifts in currency markets, and broader global economic instability are contributing to the spike in gold prices.

The rise in gold prices has been consistent across major cities in Pakistan, with the same rate of Rs325,700 per tola reported in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad. In contrast, silver prices have remained stable, holding at Rs3,421 per tola nationwide.

Today’s Gold Price

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Gold Price (Per 10 Grams) Gold Price (Per Gram) Silver Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421 Lahore Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421 Islamabad Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421 Peshawar Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421 Quetta Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421 Sialkot Rs325,700 Rs279,240 Rs27,924 Rs3,421

The sharp increase in gold prices has made the precious metal an even more volatile asset, raising concerns among both investors and consumers. As gold prices continue to fluctuate in response to global market trends, experts caution that this volatility is likely to persist as economic uncertainty continues to shape global financial markets.

Gold hits new high in global market amid US tariffs

In global market, gold prices touched new record high earlier this weej, surpassing $3,100, driven by global economic uncertainty and concerns over US trade policies.

Investors flocked to gold as a safe-haven asset amid fears of a potential US recession, with Goldman Sachs raising recession odds to 35%. Gold’s upward trend remains strong, with the next resistance at $3,150 and support at $3,100.