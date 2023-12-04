Masked gunmen raid private hospital in Karachi, flee with solar panels, laptops

In a daring incident in Karachi, a private hospital was robbed by masked gunmen who not only stole valuable stuff but also snatched CCTV footage to mask their tracks.

According to the police, the heist took place around five in the morning when more than four masked men broke into the hospital and their two accomplices stood guard outside. With their firearms drawn, the robbers took control of the hospital after locking hospital's security guard in a room.

Undeterred, the attackers continued to loot the hospital, taking away valuables such as four solar panels, batteries, computers and other important stuff.

The robbers destroyed the CCTV footage before leaving. Police are investigating.