ETPB seals Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – The Lal Haveli residence of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), was sealed by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Asif Khan, the ETPB deputy administrator, informed the media that the sealing was carried out because the documents provided by Sheikh Rashid were deemed invalid.

The decision to seal Lal Haveli was authorised by the ETPB chairman, according to the deputy administrator. The operation to vacate the premises was conducted in the early morning hours and involved the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a significant police presence.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, the nephew of the AML chief, stated that Lal Haveli had been registered in the name of Sheikh Siddique in 1988.

He claimed that all property records had been submitted to the deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi and that their response had been filed in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench. He further announced their intention to challenge the ETPB’s decision to seal their property in the high court.

Following the operation, the ETPB assumed control of Lal Haveli and stationed security personnel outside the residence.

This development followed Sheikh Rashid’s recent arrest in Rawalpindi, as claimed by his counsel, Sardar Abdul Razaq.