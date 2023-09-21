Search

BOP announces Pakistan's largest Hackathon, Sprint Pakistan, in collaboration with partners

21 Sep, 2023
BOP announces Pakistan’s largest Hackathon, Sprint Pakistan, in collaboration with partners

 LAHORE - In a remarkable spirit for innovation and forward-thinking, the Bank of Punjab (BOP) hosted a launch ceremony to unveil the details for their hyped Pakistan’s largest hackathon ‘Sprint Pakistan – Powered by digiBOP, Empowering Innovation for Global Impact’ in collaboration with its executing partner, (NICL) at LUMS who will be involving NICs across these cities.

This ceremony officially kicks off a series of hackathons in 7 major cities of Pakistan inviting all startups and fintechs to participate and compete for the most innovative ideas. Winners from each city hackathon will later compete in the final Grand Hackathon to be held in Lahore at NICL LUMS. Lucky winners from the grand hackathon will win cash prizes worth PKR 2.2 million and a fully sponsored trip with return tickets to Singapore, representing Pakistan at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. 

The ceremony held at NICL Auditorium (LUMS) brought together BOP’s leadership, notable industry dignitaries from LUMS, and startup founders including NICs and BICs from 7 major cities of Pakistan. Mr. Nofel Daud (Group Head Strategy & Strategic Initiatives – BOP) highlighted BOP’s consistent efforts in its digital transformation journey. He said, “I am confident Sprint Pakistan will be a game changer in the startup ecosystem as well as render itself as another feat in the BOP digital transformation journey”.

Ms. Alia Zafar (Group Head People & Organizational Excellence – BOP) emphasized the importance of initiatives for youth and their scale of impact. She said, “Sprint Pakistan” serves as a fertile ground for innovation, providing startups with a unique platform to showcase their creativity”. 

Mr. Imran Ashraf (Chief Digital Officer – BOP) enlightened the audience with a comprehensive plan for the hackathon emphasizing the golden opportunities that it offers to the startups such as international recognition, followed by cash prizes, and fully sponsored trips with return tickets for participation in SFF.

H. E. Ms Rukhsana Afzaal (Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore) and Mr. Shadab Taiyabi (President SFA) graced the launch ceremony with their presence through an e-video message. Mr. Umang Moondra (CEO Synfindo APIX) and Mr. Farhan Mumtaz, working group StartKar from Singapore joined virtually and engaged with the audience explaining invaluable information regarding the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. The event was largely viewed locally and internationally in Singapore through e-connect.

Mr. Badar Khushnood, an industry expert, entrepreneur, and board member of NICL was also present at the ceremony and lauded BOP’s consistent efforts for the startup ecosystem and fostering innovation. Mr Hussain Merchant (Head Fintech, CE & Innovation – BOP) concluded the evening and asked the aspirants to gear up for the city-wide hackathons that are about to begin for winning startups.

