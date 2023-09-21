Search

Family of incarcerated brigadier moves LHC for his release

12:14 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Family of incarcerated brigadier moves LHC for his release
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – A serving military officer has been detained by an investigative branch of the armed forces for a case related to corruption and anti-state activities.

A report in Dawn said the wife of a serving brigadier, who was working as a director in DHA Quetta and is said to be in the custody of armed forces, approached the Lahore High Court for the release of her husband.

Ummaira Saleem, wife of Brigadier Akhtar Subhan, filed a plea in Rawalpindi bench of LHC, and urged the court to declare her husband’s detention illegal as the military officer was detained for the last three months.

After taking up the plea, Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC directed the government to submit charges against the senior official. The judge directed Deputy Attorney General Siddique Awan to bring the relevant person in the case against Brigadier Akhtar Subhan.

Federal defence ministry, Adjutant General of the Army, and Commanding Officer 28 Military Police Unit have been listed as the respondent in the petition.

Brigadier’s wife apprised the court that his husband was taken into custody on June 22, and said that the arrest was illegal.

At the outset of hearing, LHC judge inquired about matters related to the proceedings of the armed forces personnel, to which the counsel quoted over a dozen judgments in which the court set aside the orders of the military officials.

Meanwhile, defence ministry maintained that the case was related to the disciplinary proceeding, therefore, it did not come within LHC authority and mentioned that apex court already defined certain conditions for judicial scrutiny of the military courts proceedings.

The deputy attorney general said a serving military officer of general rank was taken into custody and being probed for his alleged involvement in anti-state activities and corruption, and his detention was subject to Pakistan Army Act and therefore it is not illegal.

The case was later adjourned and Justice Hassan directed the officials to submit a detailed and written reply on the matter.

