NADRA Smart NICOP for Saudi Arabia, UAE – Fee Update 2023

NADRA rolled out Smart NICOP (Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as ID proof for dual nationality holders and Pakistani nationals.



Earlier, Smart NICOP (Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) was issued to overseas Pakistanis for a consecutive time period of six months or possessing dual nationalities but with new changes, the document can be issued to any Pakistani national.

All Pakistanis can apply for Smart NICOP and can travel to South Asian nation without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality, however, you must have a valid passport to apply for this document for newborn babies if they are born abroad.

There are different fee structures for Smart NICOP for all countries and for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), you need to pay the fee for Zone B nations.

Smart NICOP Fee for Saudi Arabia 2023

Zone B Category Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service New Smart NICOP $20 $30 $40

Here's how to Apply for NICOP

You can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity online portal.

Required Documents for NICOP

New Born Baby

Original Birth Certificate

Parents Original Passports and National ID cards

Marriage Certificate

Note: Parents marital status must be married for processing the ID card of a New Born

Duplicate of lost I.D Card

Original Passport

National I.D card or photocopy of CNIC of any blood relative (Brother, sister, father, mother, son, daughter, wife)

SNICOP for CNIC Holder

Original CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card)

Original/Photocopy of Passport

Photocopy of CNIC Of any blood relative

Correction of Age

Valid Manual Passport original or original Matriculation certificate attested by Embassy/consulate or Court order from Pakistani court

Original NICOP/CNIC/SNICOP

Photocopy of ID card of any blood relative (Brother, sister, father, mother, son, daughter, wife)

Change in Marital Status