Search

Pakistan

NADRA Smart NICOP for Saudi Arabia, UAE – Fee Update 2023

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
NADRA smart NICOP

NADRA rolled out Smart NICOP (Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as ID proof for dual nationality holders and Pakistani nationals.
 
Earlier, Smart NICOP (Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) was issued to overseas Pakistanis for a consecutive time period of six months or possessing dual nationalities but with new changes, the document can be issued to any Pakistani national.

All Pakistanis can apply for Smart NICOP and can travel to South Asian nation without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality, however, you must have a valid passport to apply for this document for newborn babies if they are born abroad.

There are different fee structures for Smart NICOP for all countries and for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), you need to pay the fee for Zone B nations.

Smart NICOP Fee for Saudi Arabia 2023

Zone B Category Normal Service Urgent Service Executive Service
New Smart NICOP $20 $30 $40

Here's how to Apply for NICOP

You can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity online portal.

Required Documents for NICOP

New Born Baby 

  • Original Birth Certificate
  • Parents Original Passports and National ID cards
  • Marriage Certificate

Note: Parents marital status must be married for processing the ID card of a New Born

Duplicate of lost I.D Card  

  • Original Passport
  • National I.D card or photocopy of CNIC of any blood relative (Brother, sister, father, mother, son, daughter, wife)

SNICOP for CNIC Holder

  • Original CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card)
  • Original/Photocopy of Passport
  • Photocopy of CNIC Of any blood relative

Correction of Age

  • Valid Manual Passport original or original Matriculation certificate attested by Embassy/consulate or Court order from Pakistani court
  • Original NICOP/CNIC/SNICOP
  • Photocopy of ID card of any blood relative (Brother, sister, father, mother, son, daughter, wife)

Change in Marital Status

  • Original NICOP/CNIC/SNICOP of applicant
  • Original Passport
  • Marriage certificate attested by Pakistan Embassy/Consulate
  • Husband/Wife’s National I.D card or copy of I.D Card

Nadra new Smart ID card fee 2023 in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:32 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Lahore weather update today

11:49 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Islamabad Weather update

03:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

UAE bans fresh meat import from Pakistan by sea

01:19 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Nadra new Smart ID card fee 2023 in Pakistan

12:59 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

12:14 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update

Advertisement

Latest

01:05 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Road Prince 70cc 2024 – Check price and specs

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: